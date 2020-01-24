Nők ezrei csatlakoztak a huszonkét éves angol diáklány, Laura Jackson által elindított mozgalomhoz, a Januhairyhez, azaz a "szőrös januárhoz". Vannak, akik borotválatlan hónaljukat mutatják meg a nagyvilágnak, de van, aki ennél tovább megy.
Az alábbi modell például arról számolt be, hogy 11 éves kora óta szőrös a mellkasa, ami mindig is nagyon zavarta, de a bőre egyik szőrtelenítési módszert sem tolerálta jól. Úgy döntött, nem küzd a genetikával, és elfogadja a testét, amit most meg is mutatott.
The wonderful @queen_esie shares her hairy experience with us: “I've had chest hair since I was 11. I always felt like I was keeping a secret, always having to hide it and lift up my shirt when it was too low exposing my chest. It became a burden to me and I would cry often about the fact that I was hairy. I would shave, wax, everything necessary to remove it but it scarred my skin, gave me ingrown hair and the hairs came back stronger. Over time through prayer, I learned to accept myself as I am and understand that there was nothing wrong with me but it was societal beauty standards put on us at a young age that made sure for us women to hate ourselves so they could benefit off of us by making billions in the beauty industry. As an artist, I decided to create a project called "Lavender" in the summer of 2019. The project was about female body hair and femininity. I made a lavender coloured dress, wore it and took pictures, making sure my chest hair was visible and posted these pictures on Instagram. It took me almost over ten years to finally I accepted myself as the beautiful woman that I am, made a decision the love myself and want to inspire others to do the same.” ❤️ #januhairy