A világhírű színész a 60.születésnapján kapta el a koronavírust, most újra hírt adott az állapotáról.

Antonio Banderasnak 21 nap után sikerült legyőznie a koronavírus-fertőzést. A sármos színésszel a 60. születésnapján közölték, hogy megfertőződött, de most szerencsére gyógyultnak nyilvánították. 

Banderas az örömhírt egy fergeteges képpel jelentette be, amin éppen szétrúgja a Covid-19 vírusokat. 