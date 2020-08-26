A világhírű színész a 60.születésnapján kapta el a koronavírust, most újra hírt adott az állapotáról.
Antonio Banderasnak 21 nap után sikerült legyőznie a koronavírus-fertőzést. A sármos színésszel a 60. születésnapján közölték, hogy megfertőződött, de most szerencsére gyógyultnak nyilvánították.
Banderas az örömhírt egy fergeteges képpel jelentette be, amin éppen szétrúgja a Covid-19 vírusokat.
Después de 21 días de disciplinado confinamiento, puedo decir que he superado la infección por Covid 19. Estoy curado. Va mi pensamiento para aquellos que no lo consiguieron y para los que lo han pasado peor que yo. Ánimo para todos los que están en mitad de la lucha. After 21 days of disciplinary confinement I can say now that today I overcame the Covid 19 infection. I am cured. My thoughts go to those who weren’t as fortunate as me, and to those who suffered more than I did. I also wish strength to the ones who are in the middle of the fight.