Ha éppen az újévi fogalmad közé tartozik a spórolás és a pazarlás csökkentése, remek kiindulópont, ha nem dobod ki a fokhagyma héját. A Londonban élő séf és városi kertész Alessandro (SpicyMoustache) megosztotta a fokhagyma felhasználására vonatkozó legfontosabb tippjeit. Fő szabálya, hogy soha ne dodjuk ki a héját.
A legtöbben a gerezd fokhagyma belsejét használjuk, a papírszerű héjat pedig kidobjuk, feltételezve, hogy az csak a komposztra való. Alessandro szerint azonban ezt az ehető héjat sokféleképpen felhasználhatjuk, a saját fűszerek készítésétől kezdve a húslevesek ízesítéséig.
Az egyik videójában a gasztronómus egy nagy marék fokhagyma- és hagymahéjat gyűjtött össze (bár nem kell mindkettőt felhasználni). Miután megmosta a héjakat, megszárította, egy tálcára helyezte őket, és 160 Celsius fokon körülbelül öt percig sütötte.
Miután megszáradtak és ropogósra sültek, Alessandro finom porrá keverte a héjakat, sót, borsot, paprikát és chiliport adott hozzá. A fűszerkeverékek szerinte remekül illenek a sült krumplihoz.
A séf azt ajánlja, hogy legyünk kreatívak, és használjunk különböző mediterrán fűszernövényeket, masala keveréket vagy metélőhagymát és kaprot – derült ki a Metro cikkéből.
@spicymoustache Me and @laja love garlic so much! It is such a versatile vegetable which takes a long time to grow and it would be a shame to waste any part of it as even the skin it’s fully edible. GARLIC OIL AND CRISPY GARLIC •1 cup x chopped garlic •2 cups x avocado oil or vegetable oil no olive oil STEP BY STEP -in a pan heat the oil at fry temperature use a slice of garlic and put it in to see if the temperature is high enough to fry. -add the garlic and fry til golden -don’t over fry it as it’ll have a bitter burnt taste and will ruin the oil as well. -in a bowl drain the oil from the garlic . -store the oil in to a bottle -place the fried garlic on top of a muslin and let dry a bit from all the oil -store it in an airtight container up to one year . GARLIC SKIN POWDER: •onion peel •garlic peel •salt •pepper •paprika powder •chilly powder •optional flavours example: Mediterranean herbs, masala mix, chives & dill . STEP BY STEP: - wash your peels together or separately depending on the quantity you have if you want 2 different powders. - tap them dry and place on a baking tray - bake at 160* for about 5 min keep an eye on it and make sure they nice and crispy when ready (turn off the oven and leave the door shut until dry). Alternatively, let the peel dry with the leftover heat inside your oven once you finish to cook (no energy use). - blend them until you have a fine powder. - add salt , pepper , paprika and chilly powder for a great fries potato seasoning or get creative using different mixed Mediterranean herbs or a masala mix . - the quantity depends on how much peels you have so taste the mix first to get the best result. #fyp#foryoupage#contentcreator#garlic#zerowaste#zerowastefood#homemadefood#zerowasteliving#easyrecipe#sustainability#healthyfood#recipe#asmrfood♬ New Home - Austin Farwell
Ha ez túl nagy erőfeszítésnek tűnik, akkor egyszerűen dobjuk bele a felesleges fokhagymahéjakat a fűszernövényekkel, fűszerekkel, zöldségekkel és a húsból megmaradt csontokkal együtt egy edénybe. Pároljuk néhány órán át, szűrjük le, és máris kész a házi készítésű húsleves alaplé, amely tökéletes alapja a leveseknek és pörkölteknek. Akár le is fagyasztható.
A séf videójába a fokhagyma belsőségeiből készült olaj elkészítését is bemutatta.
Az olaj néhány hétig eltartható (de lefagyasztható jégkockatartókba csomagolva a könnyebb adagolás és a jobb eltarthatóság érdekében), míg maga a fokhagyma akár egy évig is el van, ha légmentesen záródó edényben tároljuk.
Alessandro videóját már több mint 3,1 milliószor nézték meg, és a követők pozitívan értékelték a hozzáértő technikáját.
Arra inspiráltál, hogy megpróbáljak minél hulladékmentesebb lenni a konyhámban. Imádom az összes ötletet, amit megosztasz! – szólt hozzá egy lelkes követő.
@spicymoustache Me and @laja love garlic so much! It is such a versatile vegetable which takes a long time to grow and it would be a shame to waste any part of it as even the skin it’s fully edible. GARLIC OIL AND CRISPY GARLIC •1 cup x chopped garlic •2 cups x avocado oil or vegetable oil no olive oil STEP BY STEP -in a pan heat the oil at fry temperature use a slice of garlic and put it in to see if the temperature is high enough to fry. -add the garlic and fry til golden -don’t over fry it as it’ll have a bitter burnt taste and will ruin the oil as well. -in a bowl drain the oil from the garlic . -store the oil in to a bottle -place the fried garlic on top of a muslin and let dry a bit from all the oil -store it in an airtight container up to one year . GARLIC SKIN POWDER: •onion peel •garlic peel •salt •pepper •paprika powder •chilly powder •optional flavours example: Mediterranean herbs, masala mix, chives & dill . STEP BY STEP: - wash your peels together or separately depending on the quantity you have if you want 2 different powders. - tap them dry and place on a baking tray - bake at 160* for about 5 min keep an eye on it and make sure they nice and crispy when ready (turn off the oven and leave the door shut until dry). Alternatively, let the peel dry with the leftover heat inside your oven once you finish to cook (no energy use). - blend them until you have a fine powder. - add salt , pepper , paprika and chilly powder for a great fries potato seasoning or get creative using different mixed Mediterranean herbs or a masala mix . - the quantity depends on how much peels you have so taste the mix first to get the best result. #fyp#foryoupage#contentcreator#garlic#zerowaste#zerowastefood#homemadefood#zerowasteliving#easyrecipe#sustainability#healthyfood#recipe#asmrfood♬ New Home - Austin Farwell