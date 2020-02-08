Két nappal a halála után már el is temették Kirk Douglast. A 103 éves színész szerdán hunyt el.
A temetésén a család és a közeli barátok vettek részt. Fia, Michael Douglas, menye, Catherine Zeta-Jones és barátja, Steven Spielberg is búcsúzott tőle.
Michael Douglas, Steven Spielberg Among Many at Kirk Douglas Funeral https://t.co/G1VLCFGwB2— TMZ (@TMZ) February 7, 2020
V— Επικαιρότητα - V - News (@triantafyllidi2) February 8, 2020
Farewell to an icon: Kirk Douglas is laid to rest at private funeral attended by Hollywood royalty including son Michael, daughter-in-law Catherine Zeta-Jones, and family friend Steven Spielberg
======https://t.co/Xnc2IQOReWpic.twitter.com/p0t7lfbUIg