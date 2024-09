Viziló támadott meg egy embert: az állat a levegőbe repítette a turistát

© Courtesy Shirley Cherry / SWNS/Pictures of hippo's taken by Roland Cherry and his wife Shirley on the Chobe River in Zambia, a few days before he was attacked. September 25, 2024. Release date - September 25, 2024. A company director who was attacked by a raging hippo has revealed how he survived being torn apart by the huge beast. Roland Cherry and his wife Shirley were on a river safari in Zambia when the animal rammed their canoe. The impact sent Roland, 63, hurtling into the air and crashing into the water with a dislocated shoulder. The couple were attacked by a female hippo which turned aggressive while it protected its young calf which was nearby. Shirley managed to swim to the riverbank while her injured husband was stranded in the water at the mercy of the 1.4 tonne monster. Moments later the company director found himself inside the gaping jaws of the wild animal which dragged him to the bottom of the river. Roland managed to scramble to shallow water but was grabbed again by the hippo which tossed him into the air for a second time.He scrambled to safety and was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was treated for his injuries. The couple were three weeks into a holiday of Zambia when they were attacked during a tour of the Kafue River on June 25. Roland was airlifted to a hospital in Johannesburg where he spent five days before flying back to the UK. Figures show up to 3,000 people are killed by hippos every year. ***EXCLUSIVE*** -

Courtesy Shirley Cherry / SWNS