Katalin hercegné először jelent meg a nyilvánosság előtt betegsége óta - Itt vannak az első fotók

AFP or licensors/Britain's Catherine, Princess of Wales, (R) arrives with Britain's Prince William, Prince of Wales, (rear 3rdR) and their children Britain's Prince George of Wales (2ndR) and Britain's Prince Louis of Wales (C) to Buckingham Palace before the King's Birthday Parade "Trooping the Colour" in London on June 15, 2024. Catherine, Princess of Wales, is making a tentative return to public life for the first time since being diagnosed with cancer, attending the Trooping the Colour military parade in central London. (Photo by HENRY NICHOLLS / AFP) -

