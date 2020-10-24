2018-as szívműtétje után most újra meg kellett operálni Arnold Schwarzenegger szívét. Két évvel ezelőtt komplikációk léptek fel nála, majdnem belehalt az operációba. A Terminátor sztárja most maga tudatta a rajongókkal a Twitteren, hogy ismét megműtötték, és azt is közölte, jól van.
Thanks to the team at the Cleveland Clinic, I have a new aortic valve to go along with my new pulmonary valve from my last surgery. I feel fantastic and have already been walking the streets of Cleveland enjoying your amazing statues. Thank you to every doc and nurse on my team! pic.twitter.com/hmIbsEMHtA— Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) October 23, 2020