2018-as szívműtétje után most újra meg kellett operálni Arnold Schwarzenegger szívét. Két évvel ezelőtt komplikációk léptek fel nála, majdnem belehalt az operációba. A Terminátor sztárja most maga tudatta a rajongókkal a Twitteren, hogy ismét megműtötték, és azt is közölte, jól van. 