Egy táncosnő állítja: P. Diddy a partijain arra kényszerítette a nőket, hogy a vendégekkel szexeljenek

AFP or licensors/(FILES) US producer-musician Sean "Diddy" Combs poses with the Global Icon award in the press room during the MTV Video Music Awards at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, on September 12, 2023. Combs -- the rap mogul whose star has plunged after a wave of sex trafficking and assault lawsuits against him -- was arrested in Manhattan late on September 16, 2024, multiple US news outlets reported. The 54-year-old's arrest follows a grand jury indictment and the charges are not immediately clear, The New York Times said, citing a person familiar with the indictment. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP) -

