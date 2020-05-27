Sam Stout kanadai harcművész adománygyűjtést indított, miután elveszítette egy hónapos kislányát.

Sam Stout, az UFC egykori sportolója adománygyűjtést szervezett feleségével, miután egy hónapos kislányuk, Sydney Love Stout elhunyt. A 36 éves harcművész múlt héten jelentette be a tragikus hírt az Instagram-oldalán - írja a Mirror.

"Mint azt már sokan tudjátok, Sydney Love Stout álmában hunyt el. Próbáltuk megmenteni, de már késő volt" - írta a képhez Sam.