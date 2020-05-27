Sam Stout kanadai harcművész adománygyűjtést indított, miután elveszítette egy hónapos kislányát.
Sam Stout, az UFC egykori sportolója adománygyűjtést szervezett feleségével, miután egy hónapos kislányuk, Sydney Love Stout elhunyt. A 36 éves harcművész múlt héten jelentette be a tragikus hírt az Instagram-oldalán - írja a Mirror.
"Mint azt már sokan tudjátok, Sydney Love Stout álmában hunyt el. Próbáltuk megmenteni, de már késő volt" - írta a képhez Sam.
Most of you already know that we lost Sydney Love Stout in her sleep the night before last. We tried to save her but it was too late. The last month with her was the best month of my life, and this is now the worst time of my life... it still doesn’t feel real. Jessie and I haven’t let go of each other since yesterday and we will continue to hold on to one other for the rest of our lives. We will be eternally scared from this. We appreciate all the love we have already received from the people around us. We Love you Sydney bean.