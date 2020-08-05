Így néz ki a szülés után Ashley Graham.
Ashley Graham fél éve adott életet első gyermekének. A plus size modell közösségi oldalán nem csupán a várandósságába engedett bepillantást, de lényegében mindent, ami az anyasággal összefügg, kendőzetlenül láthatunk. Nincs ez másként a szülés utáni alakjával sem:
For ELLE’s August digital issue, @ashleygraham and her baby boy Isaac are captured lovingly by her husband @mrjustinervin. Graham opened up to her friend @kristenanniebell about her life as a new mom in quarantine; the “astronomical” pain of natural childbirth; and celebrating her postpartum body: “When I got pregnant, I had to reimagine my relationship with my body with this creature inside me taking over. I was gaining weight so rapidly. Then, to get stretch marks on my stomach, that to me was like, ‘Oh my gosh. I can’t believe this happened.’ At first it felt devastating, and then when I met Isaac, I said, ‘No, this is exactly what every woman has talked about for ages. This is not just a battle wound. This is something that has changed my life forever, and I’m going to celebrate my new body.’” Link in bio for the full interview. ELLE August 2020: Editor in Chief: @ninagarcia Talent: @ashleygraham Interviewed By: @kristenanniebell Photographer: @mrjustinervin Stylist: @alexwhiteedits