Lesley Maxwell 49 éves korában döntött az életmódváltás mellett. Most 64 éves és elképesztő formában van.
Lesley Maxwell már nagymama korban van, de a testén ez a legkevésbé sem látszik. A fitneszsztár 49 éves korában döntött úgy, hogy le szeretne fogyni, ezért kemény edzésbe lendült. Azóta hihetetlenül kigyúrta magát a 64 éves személyi edző, és több mint 30 díjat bezsebelt különböző nemzetközi versenyeken - írja a Ragazze.
Weight gain is a common complaint as we age ... but it doesn’t have to be this way. How we age is up to us...it can be either soft with too much body fat - or perhaps thin and frail. Muscle (or lean body tissue) is the secret that makes all the difference. Muscle burns calories just to exist as it’s metabolically active- plus gives us a lovely shape. Easy to achieve by lifting a few weights and eating clean! Plus strength training can decrease the risk of heart disease by lowering body fat and decreasing blood pressure...so many great health benefits. What’s not to love? If you’re wanting to change your body shape and your life... check out my on line program. xoxo
No gym...no problems! Although I’m really missing the gym due to lockdown ... there’s always an alternative. Instead of triceps push down, we can perform triceps dips or pushups. Instead of leg press ...do deadlifts or squats. And for back it’s chin ups for me (if I can use my friends gym) otherwise DB rows. If you want some help with a training program...let me know as I’d love to get you into amazing shape xoxo